2 former Delhi Jal Board officials sent to 3 years in jail for money laundering4 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 05:27 PM IST
The anti-money laundering agency, however, filed the complaint in the present court in March 2021 after a delay of more than 11 years
A court here has sentenced two former Delhi Jal Board officials to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, saying it was taking a "lenient view" in the matter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×