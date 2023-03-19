2 former Delhi Jal Board officials sent to 3 years in jail for money laundering

"No doubt this strong possibility of awarding concurrent sentences now has been snatched from the accused persons due to delayed complaint filed by ED but there was no limitation for filing the present complaint case and accordingly, the mere fact that ED has woken up after several years itself is not a ground to impose any sentence less than three years or to adjust this sentence with the earlier sentence undergone in CBI matter," the court said.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}