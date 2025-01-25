2 French tourists use Google Maps to cycle to Nepal, get lost in Bareilly. Here’s what happens next

Two French tourists who were following Google Maps to reach Nepal got lost in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. They were cycling from Delhi to Kathmandu on Friday.

The two cyclists were spotted by some villagers near Churaili Dam in Bareilly at night.

Later, they were taken to Churaili police outpost in the district.

After police discussed the matter with them, they were lodged at the village Pradhan's house for the night and sent on their way next day with route instructions.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Baheri Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said that French citizens Brian Jacques Gilbert and Sebastian Francois Gabriel had come to Delhi from France by flight on January 7.

"They had to go to Kathmandu in Nepal via Tanakpur from Pilibhit. Both foreigners were waylaid by Google Maps in the dark. The app showed them a shortcut via Baheri in Bareilly, due to which they got lost and reached Churaili Dam," the CO said.

"When the villagers saw both the foreigners roaming on bicycles on a deserted road at 11 pm Thursday, they could not understand their language. To avoid any incident with the two foreigners, they took both of them to the Churaili police outpost," Singh said.

When Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya came to know about the matter, he spoke to both the French tourists and instructed police to guide them to their destination.

