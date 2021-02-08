OPEN APP
Home >News >India >2 held in Mumbai for selling call data records of 200 people
NIA has arrested two suspected members of the city-based ISIS module
NIA has arrested two suspected members of the city-based ISIS module

2 held in Mumbai for selling call data records of 200 people

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 02:25 PM IST PTI

  • The crime branch came to know about a Goregaon-based company being run by the accused who claimed it was a private intelligence agency, the official said.

MUMBAI : Mumbai Police have arrested two persons from suburban Goregaon for allegedly procuring and selling illegally call detail records and bank account details of nearly 200 people, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Shailesh Manjrekar and Rajendra Sau, were nabbed by the crime branch on Saturday night, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked 23rd, while IIM Bangalore has been placed at 35. (File Photo: Mint)

Five Indian B-Schools in top 100 best schools in the world

2 min read . 03:04 PM IST
IAF Rafale fighter jet taking off during the air show on day-two of Aero India 2021 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Rafale induction ceremony cost exchequer over 41 lakh: Rajnath Singh

1 min read . 02:56 PM IST
A file photo of Qatar's Hamad International Airport. The Mumbai couple was arrested in July 2019 from the airport in Doha.

Qatar court sets aside Mumbai couple's conviction in drug case

1 min read . 02:40 PM IST
US President Joe Biden.

'There’s no reason': Joe Biden on not calling China’s Xi Jinping

2 min read . 02:29 PM IST

The police also seized six mobile phones, a pen drive with call detail records (CDRs) of around 200 people, CDR printouts, three laptops, an iPad and other material from their possession, the crime branch official said.

As per regulations, only those authorised, such as police and some other departments, are permitted to access call data records with prior sanction from the authorities concerned, he said.

The crime branch came to know about a Goregaon-based company being run by the accused who claimed it was a private intelligence agency, the official said.

On the basis of an information, the police searched the company's office on Saturday and arrested the two men.

According to the official, the accused told the police that a man from Haryana and a woman from Delhi were providing them CDRs and other information.

"A special team of the police is working on the case and efforts are on to nab seven other wanted accused. We suspect that a number of people are working with this gang," the official said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout