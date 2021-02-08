2 held in Mumbai for selling call data records of 200 people

2 held in Mumbai for selling call data records of 200 people1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 02:25 PM IST
- The crime branch came to know about a Goregaon-based company being run by the accused who claimed it was a private intelligence agency, the official said.
MUMBAI : Mumbai Police have arrested two persons from suburban Goregaon for allegedly procuring and selling illegally call detail records and bank account details of nearly 200 people, an official said on Monday.
The accused, identified as Shailesh Manjrekar and Rajendra Sau, were nabbed by the crime branch on Saturday night, he said.
The police also seized six mobile phones, a pen drive with call detail records (CDRs) of around 200 people, CDR printouts, three laptops, an iPad and other material from their possession, the crime branch official said.
As per regulations, only those authorised, such as police and some other departments, are permitted to access call data records with prior sanction from the authorities concerned, he said.
On the basis of an information, the police searched the company's office on Saturday and arrested the two men.
According to the official, the accused told the police that a man from Haryana and a woman from Delhi were providing them CDRs and other information.
"A special team of the police is working on the case and efforts are on to nab seven other wanted accused. We suspect that a number of people are working with this gang," the official said.
