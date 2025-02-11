2 Indian Army personnel including captain killed in IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector

Two Army personnel, who were on patrolling duty, were killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The incident took place near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector, and explosives were believed to have been planted by terrorists.

A captain was among the two people who died. Another soldier sufferd injuries and his condition is 'out of danger', reported PTI quoting official.

The Army confirmed the fatalities in the blast and said "own troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway".

The troops were on patrolling duty when they were hit by the powerful explosion near a forward post in the Bhattal area at around 3:50 pm, said the official.

The injured personnel were rushed to a hospital where two of them, including a captain, succumbed to their injuries.

The Jammu-based White Knight Corps unit of the Army saluted the supreme sacrifice of the two soldiers.

"Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in #Laleali in Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol resulting in two fatalities. Own troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway.

"White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers," it said in a post on X.