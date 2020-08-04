Home >News >India >2 Indians released from captivity in Afghanistan return to India

Two Indian nationals, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018, were released from captivity on July 31 and returned to India on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two were among the seven Indian nationals kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018. A total of six Indian nationals have now been released so far from captivity, the MEA said.

"We thank the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for their constant and unwavering support in securing the release of the Indians," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Deposing before the parliamentary committee, foreign secretary S. Jaishankar and other top officials of the MEA said the ministry will advertise for positions in its policy planning division, which is the ‘think-tank’ of the ministry. Photo: AFP<br />

Ministry of external affairs to hire from private sector

2 min read . 19 Jun 2015
File photo: Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Reuters)

PM Modi, Afghan prez Ghani discuss evolving security situation in Afghanistan

3 min read . 03 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout