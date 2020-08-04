2 Indians released from captivity in Afghanistan return to India

Two Indian nationals, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018, were released from captivity on July 31 and returned to India on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two were among the seven Indian nationals kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018. A total of six Indian nationals have now been released so far from captivity, the MEA said.

"We thank the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for their constant and unwavering support in securing the release of the Indians," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.