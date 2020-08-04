Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >2 Indians released from captivity in Afghanistan return to India
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, on 24 October 2017.

2 Indians released from captivity in Afghanistan return to India

1 min read . 04:30 PM IST PTI

Two Indian nationals, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018, were released from captivity on July 31 and returned to India

Two Indian nationals, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018, were released from captivity on July 31 and returned to India on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Two Indian nationals, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018, were released from captivity on July 31 and returned to India on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two were among the seven Indian nationals kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018. A total of six Indian nationals have now been released so far from captivity, the MEA said.

The two were among the seven Indian nationals kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018. A total of six Indian nationals have now been released so far from captivity, the MEA said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"We thank the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for their constant and unwavering support in securing the release of the Indians," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated