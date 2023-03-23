2 IndiGo flyers booked for being drunk, misbehaving on Dubai-Mumbai flight

According to the police, the incident occurred on March 22, and it is alleged that passengers John George D'Souza and Dattatreya Anand Bapardekar started drinking after the flight took off from Dubai on an Indigo flight coming from Dubai to Mumbai. When the cabin crew found this, they informed them about the ban on drinking alcohol inside the flight. But both the accused got infuriated and stood up from their seat and started walking inside the flight drunk.

