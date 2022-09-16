2 Indigo staffers arrested at Kerala airport for aiding gold smuggling

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], September 16 (ANI): The customs department arrested two officials of IndiGo Airlines for allegedly helping in gold smuggling at Kozhikode international airport (Karipur airport) on Thursday.
The customs department has arrested two IndiGo Airlines officials for allegedly helping in smuggling gold at Kozhikode International Airport (Karipur airport) on Thursday.
The accused have been identified as Sajid Rehman, a senior executive and Mohammad Samil, a customer service agent. It has been reported that the accused were arrested for helping in smuggling 4.9 kg of gold from abroad worth ₹2.5 crore. The gold was found in the baggage of a passenger who left it at the airport and fled.
As per a PTI report, the customs said the modus operandi was such that the airline staff replaced the international tag of the luggage of the smuggler with a domestic flight tag to evade customs check. The passenger had arrived from Dubai, it said.
Several incidents of gold smuggling have been reported from airports across the country.