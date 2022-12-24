2% international travellers to be tested at Mumbai airport from today. Details

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) on Friday said from Saturday i.e. 24 December onwards, 2 percent of the international passengers arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport would undergo post-arrival Covid testing.
Issuing a statement, it said, “Such travellers will be identified by their respective airlines and guided by the airline staff to a dedicated area at the Terminal for their RT-PCR tests. Passengers are required to submit the samples and continue with their onward journey. The lab shall make provisions to send the digital copy of the test results to the passengers directly."
"The RT-PCR testing facility for international arriving passengers at CSMIA is located in the international arrival concourse, in the pre-immigration area, after the health screening counters. The testing facility will be available around the clock, free of cost for passengers who have been randomly selected by the airlines," it said.
This comes after, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday told Parliament India will start randomly testing 2 percent of international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19 in view of rising cases of COVID in China and other countries.
The Mumbai airport has put together measures to curb the spread of the virus based on the latest guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The airport has provided six registration counters and three sampling booths for the COVID-19 testing process.
CSMIA has also ensured that messages on preventive measures and details of the latest advisories are placed strategically across the Terminal and CSMIA's digital platforms.
"All stakeholders have also been sensitized and informed to follow directives laid down by the authorities from time to time. Our teams will be available to assist our passengers and extend all the necessary support to implement the guidelines issued by Government authorities," it stated.
The mask mandate has returned to the famous Mumbadevi temple in the city. Security staff has also been ordered to wear gloves.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday also announced that it would concentrate on implementing the vaccination drive rigorously. The civic body issued a statement urging residents to strictly abide by COVID-19 norms in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Following a spike in cases in China, Japan, and the United States of America, the Union government issued guidelines on 20 and 22 December.
The civic organisation claimed that its two hospitals, Seven Hills (1,700 beds) and Kasturba (35 beds), as well as four state-run hospitals, Cama (100 beds), St. George (70 beds), Tata (16 beds), and Jagjivan Ram (12 beds), were caring for COVID-19 patients in the city.
