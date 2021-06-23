2 IT professionals among 5 drug-peddlers arrested in Bengaluru

2 IT professionals among 5 drug-peddlers arrested in Bengaluru1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
- The police said the arrested bought the narcotics from three others in Himachal Pradesh through bitcoins
Five drug-peddlers, including two techies and a law student, have been arrested here with a consignment of contraband worth ₹30 lakh, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a place in Byadarahalli area and seized 300 ecstasy pills, 150 LSD strips, 250 gram of hashish and marijuana.
The police said the arrested bought the narcotics from three others in Himachal Pradesh through bitcoins and sell them here. The trio had ordered the consignment through the dark web, and sent the drugs in boxes with stickers of an e- commerce company, they said. The techies used to sell the drugs to their colleagues by saying their efficiency would increase if they took the narcotics, they added.
