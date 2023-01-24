2 Kerala students infected with norovirus; check symptoms, causes, prevention2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 09:48 AM IST
A senior medical officer informed that a total of 62 students and a few parents of the school exhibited symptoms of norovirus infection following which two samples were sent for testing at the State Public Laboratory
Two students have been diagnosed with norovirus infection, a cause of acute gastroenteritis, in Kerala, the state government said on Monday. Students of Class 1 and 2 at a school near Kakkanad showed symptoms of the disease, of these, three children are now under treatment.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×