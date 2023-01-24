Two students have been diagnosed with norovirus infection, a cause of acute gastroenteritis, in Kerala, the state government said on Monday. Students of Class 1 and 2 at a school near Kakkanad showed symptoms of the disease, of these, three children are now under treatment.

A senior medical officer informed that a total of 62 students and a few parents of the school exhibited symptoms following which two samples were sent for testing at the State Public Laboratory, according to the news agency PTI.

In an official statement, the District Medical Officer said, “The health condition of the children is stable. The Health Department personnel inspected the school which is now temporarily closed. We are holding online awareness sessions to the children and parents. The classrooms and the toilets have now been sanitized."

Last year, two children were found infected with the norovirus infection at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram.

What is norovirus infections?

Norovirus is a viral illness which is most common cause of acute gastroenteritis globally. In simple words, it is a highly contagious virus that causes diarrhoea and vomiting. The norovirus can infect and sicken anyone, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Norovirus causes

Direct contact with an infected person, drinking contaminated food or water, or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth are all ways to contract norovirus.

Norovirus symptoms

Most common symptoms of norovirus infection are diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach discomfort. Fever, headaches, and body aches are possible side effects.

Norovirus transmission prevention

Protect yourself and others from norovirus by washing your hands often, rinsing fruits and vegetables, cooking shellfish thoroughly, staying at home when sick and for two days after symptoms stop and avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after symptoms stop.

(With PTI inputs)