2 killed, 3 injured as lightning strikes football match spectators in Jharkhand

Two killed, three injured by lightning strike at a football match in Jharkhand's Dumka district.

Two spectators were killed and three others were injured after a local football match was struck by lightning at a playground in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, police said as reported by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The condition of two of the injured was stated to be serious. As per report, the incident occurred when several spectators took shelter under a tent beside the playground in Hansdiha area after heavy rain accompanied by a thunderstorm started on Saturday evening.

The lightning hit the tent killing two persons - Shivlal Soren (32) and Santlal Hembram (20) – and injuring three others, Hansdiha police station Officer in Charge Jitendra Kumar Sahu said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All the injured were taken to Saraiyahat Community Health Centre. District Civil Surgeon Bachcha Prasad Singh said one of them was discharged after administering first-aid, while the two others were referred to a hospital.

(With inputs from PTI)

