2 lakh income tax cases currently under faceless assessment scheme

Nearly 2 lakh cases are being evaluated at the moment under the faceless income tax assessment scheme , CBDT chief PC Mody has said. Out of the total cases, about 35,000 have achieved finality so far.

"I am happy to inform you that in the first phase we had allotted some 58,000 cases under the scheme (faceless assessment) and subsequently another about 1.20 lakh cases were added. Few more cases have been added...so there are roughly about 2 lakh cases (under the scheme at present)," the CBDT chairman said, reported PTI.

"So far, we have been able to complete more than 35,000 cases under this scheme and in those assessments, hardly in about 1,000 cases some additions have been made," he added.

The rest of the cases were processed and closed.

According to Mody, the government is undertaking steps to ensure certainty for taxpayers. The budget announcement of providing additional pre-filled financial details in the income tax return forms is a step in the direction, he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while delivering her budget speech on 1 February, had announced the measure.

"In order to ease compliance for the taxpayer, details of salary income, tax payments, TDS already come pre-filled in income tax returns," she said.

"To further ease filing of returns, details of capital gains from listed securities, dividend income, and interest from banks, post office will also be pre-filled," she had proposed.

Taxpayers will have the option to edit the information if they feel it is not correct.

Asked what has been the response to the new tax filing system where an assessee can opt for a lower tax rate without seeking any exemptions and deductions, Mody said the returns filings have just concluded and that "analysis is going on".

What is faceless assessment scheme?

Under the faceless assessment system, a taxpayer or assessee is not required to visit an income tax department office for resolution of their issues.

A central electronic-based system picks up tax returns for scrutiny based on risk parameters, mismatches and then allots them randomly to a team of IT officers in any city. The scrutiny will be reviewed by officers at another randomly selected location.

Speaking about the impact of the faceless assessment scheme for taxpayers, Mody said: "Wherever addition was not warranted, they have been prevented and wherever additions ought to have been made, those have been taken care of."

The CBDT chief said the scheme makes it clear that a taxpayer will not have to appear before the assessing officer of the income tax department for resolution of their tax issue.

"We have a review unit which is an in-built part of the faceless assessment architecture. It gives a more fair and uniform treatment to the taxpayers and so far this scheme has been very successful," he said.

"As far as personal hearing is concerned, there is no occasion to deny that but at the same time that also will be made available to the taxpayer only through video conferencing," Mody added.

The CBDT frames policy for the tax department.





