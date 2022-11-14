2 lakh Indians chose US for higher education in 21-22, up by 19%

Open Doors is a comprehensive information resource on international students and scholars studying or teaching at higher education institutions in the United States, and US students studying abroad for academic credit at their home colleges or universities
The number of Indian students in the United States increased by 19 per cent over last year to two lakh, according to an annual Open Doors report released by the Institution of International Education on Monday.
The report, sponsored by the US Department of State, reveals the trend of international student exchange for the academic year 2021-22. Open Doors provide comprehensive data on international students and scholars studying or teaching at higher education institutions in the USA. Along with this, the report also sheds light upon the trend of number of US students studying abroad for academic credit at their home colleges or universities.
"We are delighted to see this 19 per cent increase in the Indian students choosing the United States for higher education over last year. This is a real testament to the value that Indian students and parents see in US education," said Anthony Miranda, Public Diplomacy counsellor for Cultural and Educational Affairs, US Embassy in New Delhi. Indian students population is the second largest in the USA Currently, the USA is home to 9,14,095 international students. Out of the two lakh are Indians. Due to this, India stands in the second position, after China, in terms of the student population in the USA.
However, the rising cases of shooting and violence against students are a great concern for those who are planning to study abroad in USA, and for the United States government.
When asked about the safety of students due to increase in the shooting incidents in the United States, Anthony said that they are always 'concerned' about the safety of students and there are 'all kinds of procedures and systems in place. Addressing the issue, Anthony Miranda says that the government is always concerned with the safety of all of our students, whether they are American students or foreign students. The security of students is a prime concern of universities. That's why there are multiple options under all kinds of procedures where students can alert the authorities about anything wrong or suspicious.
Last year saw an influx of 1,67,582 Indian students to the United States. Most of them went to pursue their higher education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. In addition to these mainstream fields, many students also opted for other fields of study such as business and management, social sciences, and education.
The annual statistical survey is conducted by IIE in the USA since 1919. The institute began conducting it in partnership with the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs in 1972. Along with presenting the number of international students in the USA, Open Doors also reports on the international scholars at US universities.
