2 lakh Indians chose US for higher education in 21-22, up by 19%

When asked about the safety of students due to increase in the shooting incidents in the United States, Anthony said that they are always 'concerned' about the safety of students and there are 'all kinds of procedures and systems in place. Addressing the issue, Anthony Miranda says that the government is always concerned with the safety of all of our students, whether they are American students or foreign students. The security of students is a prime concern of universities. That's why there are multiple options under all kinds of procedures where students can alert the authorities about anything wrong or suspicious.