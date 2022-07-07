2 leading public sector banks share tips to save your account from scams3 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 03:32 PM IST
- A general practice to safeguard your account from fraudulent actions is to consistently update your account credentials.
Listen to this article
A general practice to safeguard your account from fraudulent actions is to consistently update your account credentials. The recommended practices include using strong passwords, avoiding saving your login details on public computers, and never sharing an OTP with anyone. In addition to all of these essential preventive steps, banks constantly educate their customers on how to protect their accounts against fraud. The largest banks in our nation, State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BoB), have shared tips with their consumers in order to sustain secure banking as new scams are constantly emerging, prompting account holders to be vigilant.