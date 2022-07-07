A general practice to safeguard your account from fraudulent actions is to consistently update your account credentials. The recommended practices include using strong passwords, avoiding saving your login details on public computers, and never sharing an OTP with anyone. In addition to all of these essential preventive steps, banks constantly educate their customers on how to protect their accounts against fraud. The largest banks in our nation, State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BoB), have shared tips with their consumers in order to sustain secure banking as new scams are constantly emerging, prompting account holders to be vigilant.

Safe banking tips by SBI

On its Twitter handle, SBI has said “Protect yourself by disabling features that aren't in use & find every security feature available on your Internet Banking for a safe and easy online banking experience with us!." It is a preventive measure against online fraud, opting for which the SBI account holders can disable any online banking services that they do not want to use. SBI has said that it enables you to disable the channels that you don’t regularly use. For example, if you do not use ATM machines, POS and CNP, you can disable them and reduce the scope of potential fraud. By using the disabling feature, customers can experience more secure banking with SBI and do not need to worry about being a victim of fraudulent activities for a banking service that they do not use regularly.

Safe banking tips by BoB

By sharing a short video covering account safety tips, BoB has said through a Twitter post that “Just like you ensure your safety in the rain, you can also ensure the safety of your bank account by following the tips given in this video." When it comes to banking fraud, here are the tips shared by Bank of Baroda that customers can follow to protect their accounts.

1. Do not click on an unverified UPI link.

2. Do not share your OTP, ATM PIN, or UPI PIN with anyone.

3. Do not fall for tempting offers on social media

4. Enter sensitive data on secure websites i.e. the website must begin with ‘http://’ with an icon of a closed lock.

5. As per the website of BOB, here are some more secure banking that the bank has shared on its website.

6. Change your passwords, PINs regularly.

7. Do not share your login credentials with anyone.

8. Always use licensed anti-virus software.

9. Always type your URL to access any online portal.

10. Do not click on suspicious links received through email or message.

11. Always use the latest browser version.

12. Always scan your computer and external devices through licensed anti-virus.

13. Do not store passwords in your handset.

14. Do not use public computers to login.

15. Check your account statement at regularly.

16. Disconnect the internet connection when not in use.

17. Check authenticity of the applications before downloading them.

18. Always use a newer version of OS.

19. Make sure that firewall is enabled.

20. Be aware of phishing and vishing attacks.

21. Bank of Baroda executives/officers/representatives never call/SMS/email you to ask your personal information, passwords, debit card details, OTP, etc.

Data gathered by the Finance Ministry show that during 2018–19 and 2020–21 State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender in the country, led the record of fraudulent operations with 14,431 incidents, followed by Central Bank of India with 2,299, Union Bank of India with 1,184 cases, and Punjab National Bank with 1,040 cases. One of the main factors contributing to financial fraud, according to the RBI, is the customers' sharing of sensitive data, whether knowingly or unknowingly. The RBI has a pamphlet called "BE(A)WARE" that explains how fraudsters often operate and what measures should be taken when conducting various financial transactions so that individuals can counter any fraudulent behaviour.