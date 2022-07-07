2 leading public sector banks share tips to save your account from scams

Safe banking tips by SBI

On its Twitter handle, SBI has said “Protect yourself by disabling features that aren't in use & find every security feature available on your Internet Banking for a safe and easy online banking experience with us!." It is a preventive measure against online fraud, opting for which the SBI account holders can disable any online banking services that they do not want to use. SBI has said that it enables you to disable the channels that you don’t regularly use. For example, if you do not use ATM machines, POS and CNP, you can disable them and reduce the scope of potential fraud. By using the disabling feature, customers can experience more secure banking with SBI and do not need to worry about being a victim of fraudulent activities for a banking service that they do not use regularly.