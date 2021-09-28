2 MoUs signed at 4th Indo-US Health Dialogue

Two MoUs were also signed today at the concluding session. One MoU was signed between the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare of the Republic of India and Department of Health and Human Services of the USA concerning cooperation in the field of Health and Biomedical sciences. Another MoU was signed between Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) & National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for cooperation on International Centre for Excellence in Research (ICER).