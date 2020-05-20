HIMACHAL PRADESH : 2 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 20 in Himachal Pradesh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh to 92. Among the total people infected as on date, 47 have recovered and 3 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 39 of the total 92 cases reported in the state. Una had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 16 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

View Full Image 6 districts in Himachal Pradesh have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Himachal Pradesh's 92 cases put it at number 24 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 37136, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

View Full Image Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

