KERALA : 2 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 20 in Kerala, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Kerala to 402. Among the total people infected as on date, 270 have recovered and 3 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 396 of the total 402 cases reported in the state. Kasargod had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 162 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

14 districts in Kerala have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Kerala's 402 cases put it at number 10 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 4203, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.