ODISHA : 2 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 4 in Odisha, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Odisha to 162. Among the total people infected as on date, 56 have recovered and 1 has passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 68 of the total 162 cases reported in the state. Khurda had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 46 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

10 districts in Odisha have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Odisha's 162 cases put it at number 17 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 12974, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Share Via