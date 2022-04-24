2 new Omicron BA.2 variants found in Bengaluru: 5 states report Covid mutant strains so far. What does it indicate?2 min read . 08:46 AM IST
- Omicron subvariants BA.2.10 and BA.2.12 have been detected in Bengaluru by INSACOG attached labs
Two new Omicron subvariants BA.2.10 and BA.2.12 have been detected in Bengaluru by INSACOG attached labs, reports have suggested. And with this, the Covid subvariant is now circulating in several states including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.
Regarding the detection of the subvariant in the state, a scientist attached to the lab told the New Indian Express, “As per GISAID data, we have found BA.2.10 and BA.2.12, both sublineages of BA.2, in a few samples from Bengaluru. However, we need more samples and data to know more on this mutation. It is an alias of B.1.1.529.2.10, lineage from pango designation issue #496."
Anticipating another COVID surge amid several new variants circulating, earlier this month, Karnataka health minister Dr. K Sudhakar urged all to complete their COVID-19 vaccination doses at the earliest. He further noted that the state is fully prepared to tackle the 4th COVID wave.
Meanwhile, owing to the sudden surge in Delhi, an official confirmed, as qouted by news PTI, "New sub-variants BA.2.12 (52% samples) and BA.2.10 (11 per cent samples) are showing high transmission and have been found in over 60 per cent of the total samples from Delhi sequenced recently." The subvariants are believed to be circulating in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat to
On being infected with Omicron BA.2, patients often complain of six gut-related sicknesses -Nausea, Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Abdominal pain, Heartburn, Bloating. “We’re still investigating what the increase in reports of gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, skipped meals and abdominal pain, which were prevalent with previous variants, means now since the increase doesn’t appear to be linked with those who test positive for Omicron," UK's ZOE COVID study suggested.
Health experts are of the opinion that there are eight variants of Omicron and amongst them, one is dominating which can be held responsible for the surge in cases.
"There is a possibility that new variants are emerging of the Omicron and they are being sequenced," Dr SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) told ANI.
"I think by today at our institute ILBS many samples have been sequenced and I think there are eight variants of which one is now dominating, we will come to know slowly," he added.
