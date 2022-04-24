Regarding the detection of the subvariant in the state, a scientist attached to the lab told the New Indian Express, “As per GISAID data, we have found BA.2.10 and BA.2.12, both sublineages of BA.2, in a few samples from Bengaluru. However, we need more samples and data to know more on this mutation. It is an alias of B.1.1.529.2.10, lineage from pango designation issue #496."