2 Pak terrorists eliminated as Army foils infiltration bid in Rajouri; 2 jawans killed

2 Pak terrorists eliminated as Army foils infiltration bid in Rajouri; 2 jawans killed

Premium
The terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades, leading to a fierce encounter in which two terrorists from Pakistan have been killed.
1 min read . 11:15 PM IST PTI

  • Based on information regarding infiltration and movement of terrorists in the area of Dadal in Sundarbani sector of Rajouri district, Army troops had launched extensive search operations

The Army foiled a major infiltration bid on Thursday along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri as they eliminated two Pakistani terrorists, while lost two soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, in the fierce gun battle, officials said.

Based on information regarding infiltration and movement of terrorists in the area of Dadal in Sundarbani sector of Rajouri district, Army troops had launched extensive search operations, a defence spokesman said.

Subsequently, the information was corroborated on Thursday and a search-and-destroy patrol seeking proactive engagement with the terrorists spotted them in Dadal forest area, and challenged them, he said.

The terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades, leading to a fierce encounter in which two terrorists from Pakistan have been killed, the spokesman said.

In the operation, Naib Sub Sreejith M and Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy received fatal injuries, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

