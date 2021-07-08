{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Army foiled a major infiltration bid on Thursday along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri as they eliminated two Pakistani terrorists, while lost two soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, in the fierce gun battle, officials said.

Subsequently, the information was corroborated on Thursday and a search-and-destroy patrol seeking proactive engagement with the terrorists spotted them in Dadal forest area, and challenged them, he said.

The terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades, leading to a fierce encounter in which two terrorists from Pakistan have been killed, the spokesman said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the operation, Naib Sub Sreejith M and Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy received fatal injuries, he said.

