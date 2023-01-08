2 passengers offloaded from Go First flight for misbehaving with cabin crew

Two passengers were asked to deboard from a Mumbai-bound Go First flight from Goa for allegedly misbehaving with a cabin crew member, the airline informed on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday and has been reported to the aviation safety regulator DGCA.
“Two foreign nationals were offloaded after they abused the crew. In fact, they were teasing the crew, passing comments and remarks on her. They were seated on the emergency seats and a security briefing was on at that time. The co-passengers also took objection (to their behaviour)," the Go First spokesperson said.
The matter was reported to the captain and they were off-loaded, he said, adding that they were handed over to security officials for further action. The incident took place before the take-off. "
The DGCA officials, meanwhile, said, as reported by news agency PTI, “We have been informed. They were offloaded and handed over to security."
The incident came after two mid-air urinating incidents on the international flights of Tata Group-run private carrier Air India late last year.
A man allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. The Delhi Police registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India. He was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday.
