2 persons in civil dress likely behind Bhatinda Army Station firing, says Police

An unfortunate firing incident took the lived of at least four soldiers early Wednesday at the Bhatinda Army Station in Punjab. Ajay Gandhi, superintendent of police (investigation), Bathinda has said that two people in civil dress is believed to have been behind the shooting.

The state police officers have denied this being neighbour Pakistan organised targeted terror attack. "Matter is under investigation. We are in constant touch with the authorities of the military station for an in-depth probe," said Bathinda's senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana.

Four army jawans of an artillery unit were shot dead in an incident of suspected fratricide at an officers' mess in the Bathinda military station early Wednesday.

Gandhi is heading a police team probing the Bathinda Military Station. He said 19 empty shells of Insas rifle were recovered from the spot.

The Army in its statement had said that all aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained.

The shooting took place as the state was on a high security alert a day ahead of Baisakhi, a major Sikh and Hindu festival marking the start of the harvesting season.

it has been more than twelve hours since the incident took place and yet the miscreants remain elusive. The combing operation is still underway in the military station. Motive is still unknown as the military and district police are scanning CCTV footage for clues

Punjab had suffered a bloody insurgency in 1980s that led to the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards at her official residence in New Delhi in 1984. It triggered deadly violence against Sikhs in northern India by her Hindu supporters.

India accuses neighboring Pakistan of supporting the insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir and Punjab, a charge Islamabad denies.