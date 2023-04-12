2 persons in civil dress likely behind Bhatinda Army Station firing, says Police

2 persons in civil dress likely behind Bhatinda Army Station firing, says Police2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 05:41 PM IST
- Four army jawans of an artillery unit were shot dead in an incident of suspected fratricide at an officers' mess in the Bathinda military station early Wednesday.
An unfortunate firing incident took the lived of at least four soldiers early Wednesday at the Bhatinda Army Station in Punjab. Ajay Gandhi, superintendent of police (investigation), Bathinda has said that two people in civil dress is believed to have been behind the shooting.
