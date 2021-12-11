Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  2 Punjab farmers killed in accident while returning home from Tikri border

2 Punjab farmers killed in accident while returning home from Tikri border

Police said one farmer was seriously injured in the accident at Hisar's Dhandoor village. (ANI photo)
1 min read . 05:56 PM IST PTI

The farmers belonged to Punjab’s Muktsar district and were returning home after their year-long agitation against the Centre’s farm laws came to an end.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Two Punjab farmers were killed when the tractor-trailer on which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Haryana’s Hisar while they were returning home from a protest site near the Delhi’s Tikri border on Saturday.

Two Punjab farmers were killed when the tractor-trailer on which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Haryana’s Hisar while they were returning home from a protest site near the Delhi’s Tikri border on Saturday.

Police said one farmer was seriously injured in the accident at Hisar's Dhandoor village.

Police said one farmer was seriously injured in the accident at Hisar's Dhandoor village.

The farmers belonged to Punjab’s Muktsar district and were returning home after their year-long agitation against the Centre’s farm laws came to an end, days after the contentious laws were repealed.

The farmers belonged to Punjab’s Muktsar district and were returning home after their year-long agitation against the Centre’s farm laws came to an end, days after the contentious laws were repealed.

“Two farmers were killed while another one was seriously injured when the tractor-trailer they were riding was hit from behind by a truck," Hisar Police Inspector Kaptan said over the phone.

“Two farmers were killed while another one was seriously injured when the tractor-trailer they were riding was hit from behind by a truck," Hisar Police Inspector Kaptan said over the phone.

He said five farmers were on the tractor-trailer when the incident took place.

He said five farmers were on the tractor-trailer when the incident took place.

“While one died at the accident spot, another succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital," the inspector said.

“While one died at the accident spot, another succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital," the inspector said.

The dead farmers aged 40 and 34, he said.

The dead farmers aged 40 and 34, he said.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had started protesting at the Delhi border points on November 26 last year.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had started protesting at the Delhi border points on November 26 last year.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, had announced that farmers would go back home on December 11 from the protest sites on Delhi's borders.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, had announced that farmers would go back home on December 11 from the protest sites on Delhi's borders.

Following the announcement, farmers began returning home in large convoys on Saturday. 

Following the announcement, farmers began returning home in large convoys on Saturday. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!