2 Punjab farmers killed in accident while returning home from Tikri border
1 min read.05:56 PM ISTPTI
The farmers belonged to Punjab’s Muktsar district and were returning home after their year-long agitation against the Centre’s farm laws came to an end.
Two Punjab farmers were killed when the tractor-trailer on which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Haryana’s Hisar while they were returning home from a protest site near the Delhi’s Tikri border on Saturday.
Police said one farmer was seriously injured in the accident at Hisar's Dhandoor village.