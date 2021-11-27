Amid concern over the B.1.1.529 strain of the coronavirus, renamed Omicron by the World Health Organization, two South African nationals have tested positive for Covid-19, and their samples have been sent for sequencing to ascertain about the variant .

As many as 584 pax had come to Bengaluru from 10 high-risk countries out of which, two Indian nationals who returned from South Africa, have tested positive on 11 and 20 November, respectively, an official said.

Both of them have been quarantined and there was no need for worry, he added.

Speaking to reporters, Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas, under whose jurisdiction Kempegowda International Airport comes, told PTI, "From (November) 1 to 26, a total of 94 people have come from South Africa, out of them two have tested positive for regular Covid-19. So people need not worry."

He also said that both the infected persons have been quarantined and are being monitored by the authorities and their samples have been sent for further tests to ascertain the variant.

Noting that 10 countries have been identified as high risk, the DC said all those coming from there are made to compulsorily undergo tests, and those tested positive are being quarantined.

Observing that cases of the new variants have been detected in the last one week in countries like Botswana, South Africa, Hong Kong and Israel, state Health Minister K Sudhakar earlier today said guidelines have been given to airports stating those travelling from these countries to the city have to undergo a test despite having negative Covid test report, and they will be allowed outside the airport only after testing negative.

"Even after testing negative they will have to remain at home and after seven days they will have to undergo a test once again, and after getting a negative report, one can go out," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka logged 402 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,94,963 and the toll to 38,193.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.