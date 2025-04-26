2 terror associates arrested in Kulgam amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan over Pahalgam terror attack

Two terrorist associates were arrested by security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported, citing police sources.

They were arrested from Thokepara in the Qaimoh area of Kulgam.

The arrest comes a few days after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The attack occurred in Baisaran, also known as ‘mini Switzerland’. The 26 deceased included two foreigners, a businessman from Karnataka.

Indian Army Chief visits Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reached Srinagar for the first time following the Pahalgam terror attack and reviewed the security situation of the Union Territory. He shared details regarding the actions being taken against terrorists inside their territory and the Pakistan Army's attempts to violate the ceasefire along the LoC, the report said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked the Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to initiate measures to hold the perpetrators accountable and intensify efforts to destroy the infrastructure of terrorism and its ecosystem.

The Lieutenant Governor asserted that India has complete faith in the bravery and valour of our army, police and CAPFS, and they must coordinate to identify perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Every perpetrator and supporter of the Pahalgam terror attack, whatever his location or affiliation, must be hunted and they must pay the heavy price for the cowardly and dastardly act against our citizens," the report quoted the Lieutenant Governor's statement to top army officials.

The meeting reviewed the security mechanisms in the region, including short-term and long-term measures and integration and coordination between security agencies. GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, and GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava attended the meeting.

Since the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists.