Have you filed your income tax return (ITR)? Still waiting? Please do it now as there is no extension, and today (July 31) is the last day for filing the tax return for the financial year 2021-22. While taxpayers have requested the government to extend the due date for filing ITR, the government has made it clear that there is no plan to extend the ITR filing due dates this year.

The income tax department has been issuing reminders through its official Twitter handle asking taxpayers, to file their returns within the due date of July 31.

Mumbai Traffic Police has too joined the chorus and asked taxpayers to file their returns.

"Things not to forget today:

• To file your ITR

• Helmet at home," tweeted Mumbai Traffic Police.

The income tax department said over 5 crore ITRs for the assessment year 2022-23 were filed till July 30.

“More than 5.10 crore ITRs have been filed till 30th July,2022. Over 57.51 lakh #ITRs were filed on 30th July,2022 itself. Do remember to file yours, if not filed as yet. #FileNow to avoid late fee. Today is the due date to file #ITR for AY 2022-23," the tax department tweeted.

The e-filing of ITRs by various categories of taxpayers is done at the web portal -- "http://incometax.gov.in".

About 5.89 crore ITRs were filed during the last time or the 2020-21 fiscal by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.

But, what happens if you fail to file the ITR before the July 31 deadline?

If you miss the July 31 deadline, you can still file the return by December 31, 2022. However, you will have to pay a late fee. It will also have some other financial consequences.

The late fee for the taxpayers whose annual income is up to ₹5 lakh is ₹1,000. If your annual income is more than ₹5 lakh the late fine is ₹5,000.

However, if your gross total income does not exceed the basic exemption limit, you will not be liable to pay a penalty for the late filing.