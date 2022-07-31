2 things that Mumbaikars should not forget today

Have you filed your income tax return (ITR)? Still waiting? Please do it now as there is no extension, and today (July 31) is the last day for filing the tax return for the financial year 2021-22. While taxpayers have requested the government to extend the due date for filing ITR, the government has made it clear that there is no plan to extend the ITR filing due dates this year.

