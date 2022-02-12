BHOPAL : On Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off two weekly superfast trains on the Rani Kamlapati station-Rewa route.

He also relaunched a daily passenger train between Jabalpur and Nainpur.

These were done in the online mode.

Speaking from Delhi on the occasion, he said railways were undergoing rapid development and passenger amenities were being expanded.

The weekly superfast trains, numbered 02195 and 02196, will run on a regular basis from February 19, a release from Bhopal Division of West Central Railways said.

The Jabalpur- Nainpur passenger train was stopped following the surge in Covid- 19 cases earlier, an official said.

