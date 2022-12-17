2 weeks into December, Himalayan peaks not yet covered with snow; Know why

K Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre, IMD told HT, “This time even the upper reaches of the Himalayas haven’t received snowfall in many areas. This is mainly because no strong western disturbance has affected the region since November. It’s too early to say if this is unusual. We have to see if a strong WD strikes the region in the second half of December. As of today we do not have projections of a WD affecting the region immediately. This doesn’t necessarily mean there will be no cold wave."

