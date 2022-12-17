2 weeks into December, Himalayan peaks not yet covered with snow; Know why

Almost two weeks into the month of December, when the Himalayan peaks should have received at least a couple of moderate spells of snowfall, many still remain brown.
Due to the absence of a strong western disturbance, there has been hardly any snow in the upper and lower reaches of Himalayas in the month December, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has told Hindustan Times.
What are Western disturbances ?
Western disturbances are nothing but cyclonic formations which originate in the Mediterranean that bring winter rain and snow to northwest India starting November. As per report, the northwest part of India sees 2-3 moderate to strong western disturbances in November and December, but this, but it saw none since 10 November.
As per IMD, there is 97 percent rainfall/snowfall deficiency over Himachal Pradesh; 80 percent over J&K in December and there was also no rainfall or snowfall over Uttarakhand. It said that Leh and some more parts of J&K recorded light snowfall on 9 December due to a feeble western disturbance.
K Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre, IMD told HT, “This time even the upper reaches of the Himalayas haven’t received snowfall in many areas. This is mainly because no strong western disturbance has affected the region since November. It’s too early to say if this is unusual. We have to see if a strong WD strikes the region in the second half of December. As of today we do not have projections of a WD affecting the region immediately. This doesn’t necessarily mean there will be no cold wave."
Mahesh Palawat, vice president of climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather said, “There has been almost no snowfall in December in the hill states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. In October and November there was some snowfall over J&K and Himachal Pradesh but not substantial. This is very unusual."
He further told HT, “Only two feeble western disturbances affected the Western Himalayan region this month. Starting November, three or four intense WDs that bring winter rain or snow should have impacted the region. This has led to very warm temperatures over many areas and no snow."
He further added that winter sports too haven’t started yet in the hill states and tourist footfall is also low compared to other years.
"Due to feeble WDs, humidity is low which is why there is no fog and there is clear sunshine. Clear days increase the daytime temperature," he added.
When asked if western disturbances will affect the region until Christmas, he said, “Snowfall may begin only during the end of December as per models; a moderate WD is expected."
He said that lack of snowfall can impact the winter crop particularly wheat if temperatures don’t fall beyond a certain threshold.
Meanwhile, the IMD in its current forecast has predicted that the cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and north Rajasthan during 16-18 December.
As per IMD, gradual fall in minimum temperatures by about 2°C likely over Northwest India during 24 hours and no significant change thereafter.
“Gradual fall by 2-4°C in minimum temperatures likely over Central India during next 4-5 days and no significant change thereafter. Gradual fall by 2-3°C in minimum temperatures likely over East India during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter," it further added.
