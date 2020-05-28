20,000 health professionals to return to work as Maharashtra regulates PPE price

As of now, the consumption of PPEs for civic-run hospitals is about 30,000-40,000 kits per day, but as covid-19 cases rise and private clinics start opening up, the demand would go up accordingly. To meet the new requirement, BMC has floated another tender for PPEs wherein about 80 vendors have participated, which is expected to increase procurement and bring the rates down substantially. “We expect to finalize the vendor list, based on lowest bids and other technical qualifications, in the next 2-3 days, which will further bring down our PPE kit costs. In the coming days, we expect the demand to go up to at least 50,000 kits per day. This increase will be covered by the new vendors who will qualify the tender, and we will now start ordering our supplies based on the new requirement," added Velrasu.