Home >News >India >With 20,903 Covid-19 cases, India sees highest single-day spike
Doctors and hospital staff stand inside a blood plasma bank in New Delhi.

With 20,903 Covid-19 cases, India sees highest single-day spike

1 min read . 10:09 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Coronavirus update: India for first time reports more than 20,900 cases in a day
  • Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan

India recorded biggest single day hike of 20,903 cases in past 24 hours pushing the COVID-19 tally to 6,25,544, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry. The death toll from coronavirus rose to 18,213, including 379 fatalities in 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

As per the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has a total of 1,86,626 cases including 8,178 fatalities while Tamil Nadu has 98,392 coronavirus cases in the state inclusive of 1,321 fatalities. Delhi has reported 92,175 cases so far inclusive of 2,864 patients succumbing to the virus.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday said that the total number of samples tested till July 2 is 92,97,749 of which 2,41,576 samples were tested on Thursday.

The global coronavirus tally has crossed the one crore-mark, with 1,08,36,500 cases so far.

