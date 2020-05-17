Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > 20 cancer patients cured of coronavirus in Chennai hospital
People arrive at the Chennai Central Central railway station by a special train from New Delhi during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

20 cancer patients cured of coronavirus in Chennai hospital

1 min read . 17 May 2020 IANS

  • The 20 cancer patients were admitted in the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital
  • Seven cancer-cum-corona patients are still under treatment in the hospital while two unfortunately passed away

Chennai: Cancer per se is a deadly disease. And when coronavirus infects a cancer patient, then certainly it is all the more worrisome as the combine can be fatal. For the 20 cancer patients in the city based Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, the fight was a success.

Chennai: Cancer per se is a deadly disease. And when coronavirus infects a cancer patient, then certainly it is all the more worrisome as the combine can be fatal. For the 20 cancer patients in the city based Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, the fight was a success.

Twenty out of the 29 cancer patients (different types and stages of cancer) who were admitted for Covid-19 infection in the hospital have been successfully cured of the corona, said a top official.

Twenty out of the 29 cancer patients (different types and stages of cancer) who were admitted for Covid-19 infection in the hospital have been successfully cured of the corona, said a top official.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Seven cancer-cum-corona patients are still under treatment in the hospital while two unfortunately passed away.

Curing a healthy individual infected with coronavirus does not pose great challenge. But when a person already suffering from a serious disease gets infected with coronavirus, then treatment for Covid-19 turns challenging.

"Such persons were already undergoing a psychological challenge. As a result, complexities in treatment are high,"

Jayanthi Rangarajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital told IANS.

Further the immunity levels of the persons suffering from cancer are low and hence there is a higher risk of the corornavirus infection.

She said cancer specialist doctors at the hospital advised the Covid-19 team on the issues faced by the cancer patients.

According to her, there was no interaction between the Covid-19 and the cancer drugs.

Special diet was prepared for the cancer patients, which were high in calories and protein. For those who were suffering from mouth or throat cancer the food for them was made in a manner that was easy for the patients to consume.

According to Rangarajan, the youngest cancer patient was a 13-year old girl and the oldest was a 73-year old male.

The various types of cancer patients, who were admitted for Covid-19 treatment in Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital include - oral and throat cancer, blood, uterine, rectal and sarcoma.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated