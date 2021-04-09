At least 20 doctors of AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, including 18 residents doctors and two faculty members, have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past few days.

According to reports, six MBBS students at the institute have also contracted the killer virus.

The 20 positive cases of Covid-19 at AIIMS Delhi have been detected between 1 and 9 April.

Only three of the doctors who have tested positive for Covid-19 had taken the first shot of vaccine.

"Eighteen residents doctors, two faculty members tested positive in the last 10 days. Six MBBS students also tested positive. Among all these 26 only three have been administered the first dose of vaccination," a source told news agency ANI.

AIIMS has about 700 faculty members, more than 2500 resident doctors, around 4000 nurses and over 2,000 security guards.

This comes a day after 37 doctors at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital tested positive for Covid-19.

All the 37 doctors who have tested positive were vaccinated. Of the 37 doctors who contracted the virus, 32 are in home isolation with mild symptoms while five are admitted to the hospital itself for treatment.

India reported 1,31,968 new coronavirus infections, 61,899 discharges, and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours.

