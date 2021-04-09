Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >20 doctors at Delhi AIIMS test positive for Covid-19

20 doctors at Delhi AIIMS test positive for Covid-19

Premium
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to NITI Aayog member VK Paul at AIIMS in New Delhi.
1 min read . 08:25 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Only three of the doctors who have tested positive for Covid-19 had taken the first shot of vaccine

At least 20 doctors of AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, including 18 residents doctors and two faculty members, have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past few days.

At least 20 doctors of AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, including 18 residents doctors and two faculty members, have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past few days.

According to reports, six MBBS students at the institute have also contracted the killer virus.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to reports, six MBBS students at the institute have also contracted the killer virus.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The 20 positive cases of Covid-19 at AIIMS Delhi have been detected between 1 and 9 April.

Only three of the doctors who have tested positive for Covid-19 had taken the first shot of vaccine.

"Eighteen residents doctors, two faculty members tested positive in the last 10 days. Six MBBS students also tested positive. Among all these 26 only three have been administered the first dose of vaccination," a source told news agency ANI.

AIIMS has about 700 faculty members, more than 2500 resident doctors, around 4000 nurses and over 2,000 security guards.

This comes a day after 37 doctors at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital tested positive for Covid-19.

All the 37 doctors who have tested positive were vaccinated. Of the 37 doctors who contracted the virus, 32 are in home isolation with mild symptoms while five are admitted to the hospital itself for treatment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

EMA panel starts review of J&J’s single-shot vaccine for blood clots

2 min read . 08:28 PM IST
Premium

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive underway in full swing: G Kishan Reddy

1 min read . 08:21 PM IST
Premium

Mumbai logs over 9,000 fresh COVID cases, 777 buildings sealed

2 min read . 08:31 PM IST
Premium

Delhi: FIR against My Bar Headquarters for violating COVID-19 norms

1 min read . 08:09 PM IST

India reported 1,31,968 new coronavirus infections, 61,899 discharges, and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.