Quoting Indian Council of Historical Research, Ministry of Education as a source, the Union culture minster also said that historian Sunil Kumar Sarker mentions in his book that Himu fought 22 battles and was everywhere victorious but the "same fact has not been furnished" by many others. Historians, however, do appreciate his strategic skills and mentions about various battles he won. Many of these battles he fought must have been against Afghans who revolted against his employer Adil Shah.