20 meetings, including some in flight: A look back at packed Modi's US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day trip to the United States was packed with meetings as he attended 20 of them during the around 65 hours he spent in the country, news agency PTI reported on Sunday quoting government sources.

He also had four long meetings in flights with officials on the way to and back from the US.

Sharing details, sources said Modi had two meetings in flight on Wednesday on the way to the US and three in the hotel upon his arrival.

On September 23, he had five meetings with as many CEOs followed by talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris and bilateral interactions with his Japanese and Australian counterparts Yoshihide Suga and Scott Morrison respectively. He also chaired three internal meetings.

He had a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden the next day and then attended the Quad meet. Sources said Modi also held four internal meetings on September 24.

As Modi left the US for India on September 25, he held two meetings in the flight back. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told the media that PM Modi's visit to the US has been "very successful".

The prime minister will bring home 157 artefacts and antiquities, which were handed over to India by the US during his visit, with both he and President Joe Biden expressing commitment to strengthening efforts to combat theft, illicit trade and trafficking of cultural objects.

PM Modi conveyed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiquities to India by the United States.

Starting his top US visit, Prime Minister Modi met with leading American CEOs from five different key sectors.

In his first-ever in-person meeting with Joe Biden, Modi raised a number of issues involving the Indian community in America, including access for Indian professionals in the US and speaking about the H-1B visas

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, PM Modi took aim at Pakistan, warning Islamabad that those who use terrorism as a political tool against others would have to understand that it would be a threat to them as well.

Modi in his 22 minute speech also spoke against expansionism and exclusionism in the oceans that he described as lifelines of global trade and urged all countries to raise a unified voice against this. The comment could be seen as reference to China’s attempts to claim all of the South China Sea as part of its territorial waters.

Speaking for reforms in the UN and other global multilateral bodies, Modi said "If the UN wants to remain relevant, it will have to improve its effectiveness. Many questions dogging the UN today."

