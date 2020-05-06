Karnataka confirmed 20 new covid-19 cases on Wednesday that takes the total to 693 in the state.

There were 23 people who recovered that takes the total number of recoveries to 354 and leaving 309 active cases in the state.

Of the 20 who tested positive, 13 were from Bagalkote, three from Dakshina Kannada, two from Bengaluru and one each from Kalaburagi and Vijayapura.

All 13 cases from Bagalkote are contacts of an one person who tested positive earlier, the state health department said in its daily bulletin. A total of 499 cases or 72% of all positive cases in the state are contacts of positive persons while people with international and national travel account for 10% ( 68 cases) and 9% (61 cases) respectively.

There has been a fluctuation in number of positive cases from Karnataka that has left the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government in a fix whether its should continue to relax restrictions or further tighten the lockdown to contain the spread of the virus that has so far claimed 30 lives (including one non-covid-19 death) in the state.

The state is also expecting at least 10000 people from different parts of the world to land starting 8 May who will be quarantined and tested.

Though the cases from Benagaluru have remained in check, other districts have seen a sharp spike.

Davangere has seen a 34.5% increase in the last five days while Bagalkote,Bidar and Dakshina Kannada have reported 9.9% , 8% and 4.1% respectively,according to the state covid-19 war room.

Karnataka has taken an average of 19 days to double cases as against the national and Delhi's average of 11 days.

