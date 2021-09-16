20% of adult population fully vaccinated against coronavirus: Centre

India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination coverage on Thursday crossed 77 crores. Meanwhile the cases of covid-19 continue to increase in the country at a slower pace than earlier. “The overall declining trend observed across India in weekly positivity since the week ending 12th May; Weekly positivity less than 3% for 11th consecutive week. In the last 24 hours, 30,570 cases have been reported. Almost 68% of the total cases reported nationally are from Kerala. Number of active cases has come down to below 3.5 lakhs; the Cumulative recovery rate is 97.6%," said Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan during a press briefing. The government also informed about the available and commissioned Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants in the country as the country is preparing for an anticipated third wave and to handle the ongoing second wave of covid-19 infections.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}