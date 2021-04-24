20 patients die due to oxygen shortage in Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

20 critical Covid-19 patients have died at Jaipur Golden Hospital due to shortage of oxygen, hospital MD D K Baluja told ANI. The hospital said that it has only 45 minutes of oxygen left and the lives of more than 200 are in peril.

The Capital also recorded 24,331 new cases and the caseload has climbed up to 9,80,679 as the rapid second wave of infections ripped through the country. In addition to this, the state recorded 23,572 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

