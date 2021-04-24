Subscribe
Home >News >India >20 patients die due to oxygen shortage in Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital

20 patients die due to oxygen shortage in Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital

Premium
A Health worker sits on a bench after helping cremating victims of coronavirus, in New Delhi
1 min read . 10:59 AM IST Staff Writer

Delhi on Friday logged 348 Covid-linked deaths in a span of 24 hours

20 critical Covid-19 patients have died at Jaipur Golden Hospital due to shortage of oxygen, hospital MD D K Baluja told ANI. The hospital said that it has only 45 minutes of oxygen left and the lives of more than 200 are in peril.

Delhi on Friday logged 348 Covid-linked deaths in a span of 24 hours, registering its biggest-ever single-day spike in the death count. The city's death toll has reached 13,541 on Friday.

The Capital also recorded 24,331 new cases and the caseload has climbed up to 9,80,679 as the rapid second wave of infections ripped through the country. In addition to this, the state recorded 23,572 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

