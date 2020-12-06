OPEN APP
As many as 20 people have been injured in a cylinder blast in Mumbai's Lalbaug area. There are no reports of death till now.
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai

1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2020, 09:43 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers have been stationed at Mumbai's Lalbaug

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers have been stationed on the spot.

