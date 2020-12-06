20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai

20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2020, 09:43 AM IST
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers have been stationed at Mumbai's Lalbaug
As many as 20 people have been injured in a cylinder blast in Mumbai's Lalbaug area. There are no reports of death till now.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers have been stationed on the spot.
