Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai
As many as 20 people have been injured in a cylinder blast in Mumbai's Lalbaug area. There are no reports of death till now.

20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai

1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers have been stationed at Mumbai's Lalbaug

As many as 20 people have been injured in a cylinder blast in Mumbai's Lalbaug area. There are no reports of death till now.

As many as 20 people have been injured in a cylinder blast in Mumbai's Lalbaug area. There are no reports of death till now.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers have been stationed on the spot.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers have been stationed on the spot.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.