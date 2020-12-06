20 shops gutted in a fire in Ahmedabad

Around 20 shops were gutted in fire at a shopping complex in Ahmedabad's Bapunagar area. Fire officials say that the investigations are underway to find the reasons for the fire.

In another incident, as many as 16 people were injured after a fire broke out in a ground-plus-four floor residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

In another incident, as many as 16 people were injured after a fire broke out in a ground-plus-four floor residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality, he said.

"It was a 'level-one' (minor) fire. Sixteen people were injured in the blaze. Twelve of them are undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital, while four have been sent to Global Hospital," the official said.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visits King Edward Memorial hospital to meet the people who were injured.

Meanwhile on Saturday evening, a four-storeyed house was gutted in fire at Gujandli village in Shimla. The fire was doused and no injuries were reported.