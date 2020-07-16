Subscribe
Home >News >India >20 staffers test Covid-19 positive at Bihar Governor's house
20 staffers test Covid-19 positive at Bihar Governor's house

1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Agencies

  • Around 20 members tested positive for coronavirus at Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan's house in Patna
  • In the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases, total lockdown has been imposed in the state from today

Around 20 members tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday at the Bihar Governor, Phagu Chauhan's house in Patna, state officials informed.

In the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases, total lockdown has been imposed in the state from today till 31 July. A lockdown was imposed earlier in almost one-third of the total 38 districts in Bihar.

Earlier, Bihar BJP state president and Lok Sabha MP from Bettiah, Sanjay Jaiswal, his wife and mother also tested positive for coronavirus after several BJP leaders from the party headquarters in Patna were diagnosed positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, Bihar reported its sharpest rise in COVID-19 deaths with 14 casualties within a span of 24 hours, while 1,320 fresh cases caused the state's tally to breach the 20,000-mark, according to the state health department.

Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Wednesday alleged that COVID -19 cases were increasing in the country daily but the situation was the worst in Bihar.

