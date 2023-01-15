20 trains, six flights delayed due to low visibility, fog today

20 trains, six flights delayed due to low visibility, fog today2 min read . 09:21 AM IST
- India Meteorological scientists have said that the cold wave will continue until Wednesday
Cold waves and fog have continued to impact public transport in several north Indian states. The India Meteorological scientists have said that the cold wave will continue until Wednesday (18 January).
IMD has issued an orange alert for dense fog and chilly conditions in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana on Sunday and Monday.
With low visibility, 20 trains are running late on Sunday.
According to officials of Northern Railway, Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Malda Town- Delhi Farakka Express, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special, Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Dibrugarh Town New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Sai Nagar Shirdi Terminus-Kalka Superfast Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express are running late by up to 2 hours.
"Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Ayodhya Cantt-New Delhi Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Superfast Express, Raxaul- Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti, MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express, Hyderabad Deccan Namoally -New Delhi Telangana Express are also running late by 2 hours," Northern railways added.
Meanwhile, around six flights, scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), were delayed due to fog, informed airport authority on Sunday.
Among the flight routes affected by the severe fog were Delhi-Riyadh, Delhi-Shimla-Kullu, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Dharamshala-Srinagar, Delhi-Shimla- Dharamshala, Delhi-Dehradun.
As per satellite imagery and available visibility data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a layer of fog extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.
Yesterday several districts in Himachal Pradesh and higher peaks in Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall. Mandhol village in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh recorded heavy snowfall on Saturday. In the higher reaches of the state, Narkanda, Manali and the Malana villages in the Kullu district also received snowfall.
Besides, Badrinath and higher peaks in Chamoli district also witnessed snowfall yesterday.
In Himachal Pradesh, Manali received 23 cm of snow followed by 16 cm each in Khadrala and Shillaro, 12 cm in Kufri, 10 cm in Bharmour, 6 cm each in Shimla and Gondla, 4 cm each in Dalhousie and Kalpa and 3 cm each in Hansa and Keylong.
The Met station in Shimla here has predicted dry weather in the region for the next four days and cautioned of dense fog and cold waves in the low hills till Tuesday.
Besides, three avalanches hit Ganderbal and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, but there was no loss of life.
