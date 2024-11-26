20 wagons of goods train derail in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur railway division

Twenty wagons of a goods train derail between two stations in Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh.

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 02:50 PM IST
20 wagons of goods train derail in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur railway division | Representational image
20 wagons of goods train derail in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur railway division | Representational image(ANI)

At least twenty wagons of a goods train derailed on Tuesday while passing through the Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh. between Khongsara and Bhanwartank railway stations around 11.11 am. The accident has disrupted the movement of passenger trains on both the up and down lines of the Bilaspur-Katni section.

A team of officials from Bilaspur was dispatched to the scene and work remains underway to clear the track and restore the movement of trains. Railway officials indicated a probe was being initiated to determine the exact cause of the derailment.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 02:50 PM IST
