Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  20 wagons of goods train derail in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur railway division

20 wagons of goods train derail in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur railway division

Livemint

Twenty wagons of a goods train derail between two stations in Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh.

20 wagons of goods train derail in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur railway division | Representational image

At least twenty wagons of a goods train derailed on Tuesday while passing through the Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh. between Khongsara and Bhanwartank railway stations around 11.11 am. The accident has disrupted the movement of passenger trains on both the up and down lines of the Bilaspur-Katni section.

A team of officials from Bilaspur was dispatched to the scene and work remains underway to clear the track and restore the movement of trains. Railway officials indicated a probe was being initiated to determine the exact cause of the derailment.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.