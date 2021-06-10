The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday assured that 200 crore Covid vaccines would be available in the country by December.

Nadda, while inaugurating the new office building of BJP in Arunachal Pradesh through video conference said that by December, 19 companies in India will be manufacturing vaccines and the country will have 200 crore Covid vaccine doses.

Striking the note of confidence, he said 6-7 crore coronavirus vaccines would be produced every month, and added, "We hope for 10 crore doses per month by September".

He further lauded the preparations of the Central government to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and said, "Last year we had one testing lab and our testing capacity was at 1,500. Today 25 lakh samples are being tested daily and we have 2,500 labs. The preparation of the Government of India to combat Covid is commendable and reflects the country's strength".

The BJP chief also appreciated the Centre for the attention being given to the North-eastern states.

"The Northeast was neglected until PM Modi came to power in 2014. Due to the PM's Act East Policy, the government has focused on the Northeast and a lot of developmental work is being done. PM Modi, himself, has visited the NE regions at least 30 times in the last few years," he said.

Talking about the growth of BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, he said that BJP has grown rapidly in Arunachal Pradesh in a short span of time.

"We remember that in 1985, the party used to have one MLA. Today, we have formed a government here in Arunachal Pradesh with 48 MLAs. It gives us immense pleasure knowing that the BJP has won in the gram sabha, zila parishad and Itanagar Municipal Corporation elections. In Itanagar Corporation, the BJP won 10 out of 20 seats," Nadda added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.